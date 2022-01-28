OPP warn motorists parking along 400 highways is prohibited
Provincial police warn motorists that parking along 400 series highways and on or off ramps is not allowed and "very dangerous."
The message comes as a truck convoy rolls through the area with hundreds of supporters lining overpasses waving Canadian flags and signs.
"Please do not park on overpasses. If standing on an overpass, exercise caution due to potential icy conditions and passing vehicles," police posted to social media.
"Pedestrians are not permitted on the highways at any time," the post continued.
The so-called 'Freedom Convoy' is on its way to Ottawa to protest mandates requiring cross-border truckers to be vaccinated.
A separate rally is planned for Barrie at the Sadlon Arena at 11 a.m. Saturday.
