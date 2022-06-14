OPP warn of cougar sighting north of Cornwall

Ontario Provincial Police are cautioning residents north of Cornwall that a cougar was spotted Tuesday.

In a tweet, police said the feline was spotted along Highway 138, about one to two kilometres south of St. Andrews.

“The cougar is approximately 150-160lbs, off white in colour,” police said.

Cougars, also known as mountain lions, are an endangered species in Ontario. The Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks says cougars are shy and normally avoid humans.

“If you see a cougar stay calm, remain standing, and make yourself look large by holding your arms above your head. You should immediately back away slowly and leave the area. If the animal is aggressive, throw objects at it – never run,” the ministry says.

