OPP warn of counterfeit 'Z dollard' toonies surfacing in eastern Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police are warning businesses of some counterfeit toonies that were found at a store in Hawkesbury.

Officers were called to the store on Regent Street at around 11 a.m. Tuesday because someone had used counterfeit coins to buy things.

A photo shared by police shows the coins have the same coloration as real toonies, but a cursory glance reveals they're anything but. They have a walrus on one side instead of a polar bear, and are stamped as being worth "Z DOLLARD". The image purporting to be of Queen Elizabeth II is also incorrect. The coins are also dated 1990, when the first real toonies weren't in circulation until 1996.

The OPP would like everyone to be aware of this and to be vigilant in assuring they do not fall victim to this fraud.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU'RE GIVEN COUNTERFEIT CASH

The Bank of Canada has tips on what to do if you suspect you've been given a counterfeit.

During a transaction

If you suspect that you’re being offered a counterfeit note, assess the situation to ensure that you are not at risk. Then, do the following:

Politely refuse the note and explain that you suspect that it may be counterfeit.

Ask for another note (and check it too).

Advise the person to check the note with the local police.

Inform your local police of a possible attempt to pass suspected counterfeit money.

Be courteous. Remember that the person in possession of the bill could be an innocent victim who does not realize that the note is suspicious.

After a transaction

If you suspect that you’ve received a counterfeit note, give it to the local police.

If it’s real, you’ll get it back.

Either way, the police should be informed of possible counterfeiting activity in your community. Timely reporting helps police and prosecutors bring counterfeiters to justice.

The Royal Canadian Mint says any investigation into counterfeit currency must be initiated by the police.

"If you suspect you have a counterfeit coin in your possession, you should report it to your local police. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have Regional Counterfeit Coordinators stationed across the country to assist the investigating agency."

OPP say anyone with information can call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS).