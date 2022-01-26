OPP warn of email scam involving fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates

Police in the Ottawa Valley are warning of an email scam in the area involving fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

Those targeted by the scam have received an unsolicited email claiming to be from the Government of Canada offering a proof of vaccination certificate, Upper Ottawa Valley OPP said in a news release Wednesday.

The message tells the recipient they are required to click on a link to accept or decline the offer.

Police say this is a phishing scam with the goal of stealing personal and financial information. You should not click on the link or provide any personal information.

OPP offered the following tips on how to protect yourself from such scams:

Beware of unsolicited text messages and emails from individuals or organizations asking you to click a link or attachment

Watch for spelling mistakes in unsolicited messages

Verify the hyperlink behind the link's text button or by hovering over the text with your mouse.

Do not click on links or attachments in unsolicited messages; they can contain viruses or spyware

If a scam artist contacts you or if you have been defrauded, you can contact police or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.