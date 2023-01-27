OPP warn of 'emergency scam' targeting Essex County residents

Essex County OPP are warning residents after reports of multiple incidents of the “emergency scam” over the past two days.

Police are reminding the public to be vigilant and always verify information after residents from the Kingsville and Leamington areas have reported the scam this week.

“These circulating scams are referred to as Emergency Scams, or sometimes "Grandparent" or "Grandchild" scams,” said a news release from police. “These scams usually involve a phone call to the victim claiming that a loved one is in trouble either with the police or courts and some form of payment is required to help them out.”

Officers encourage the public to stay educated and informed to reduce the risk of being a victim of fraud.

If you have been targeted by this fraud call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

The Little Black Book of Scams, can be found online at https://www.competitionbureau.gc.ca/eic/site/cb-bc.nsf/eng/03074.html

If you are the recipient of a fraudulent call, text or email, or if you've been a victim of a fraud, you are encouraged to report the incident to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre by calling 1-888-495-8501 or visit http://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.

Emergency/grandparent fraudsters aim to steal your money. If you get a call claiming to be from a loved one advising that they are in trouble and need an immediate payment, hang up and call them on the phone number you have on your contact list. For more: https://t.co/MVSA5MRwOk pic.twitter.com/0Y3Bcd0ksu