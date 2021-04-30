OPP warn of increased motorcycle deaths

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has responded to four fatal motorcycle collisions this year and is urging riders and other motorists to avoid contributing to a repeat of last year's tragic motorcycle season.

Last year marked one of the worst riding seasons in more than 10 years, with 42 motorcyclists killed on OPP-patrolled roads. Thirty-seven of the 42 fatal motorcycle crashes investigated by the OPP involved no other vehicles.

There were 27 fatalities in 2019.

OPP collision investigators pointed to excessive speed and failing to yield right-of-way as lead contributing factors in the deaths.

Two of this season's motorcycle fatalities are also linked to excessive speed.

"Aggressive and careless driving have no place on our roads, especially where motorcycles are involved,” says chief superintendent Rohan Thompson of the OPP Highway Safety Division. “Motorcyclists are reminded to always ride responsibly, sober and drug-free, and to make themselves visible to other motorists. May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. Please help make it a safe riding season."