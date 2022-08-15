iHeartRadio

OPP warn of 'serial killer or abductor' hoax in Leamington

File photo of an Essex County OPP vehicle, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)

Essex County OPP are warning residents of a hoax on social media “a serial killer or abductor is currently hunting in Leamington.”

The post has been reported on Facebook community pages across Canada and the United States.

“Essex County OPP would like to advise the public that there is no known threat in relation to the post,” said a post from police.

Anyone who sees the hoax post is asked to report it to police.

