OPP warn people to secure their vacation home after alleged vandals damage cottage
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Huron County is reminding the public to check on their vacation homes after vandals allegedly wrecked a cottage causing more than $100,000 in damage.
Police said it happened last month on Hunter’s Road in the Township of Ashfield Colborne Wawanosh.
The cottage’s windows were smashed, interior drywall was destroyed, and furniture and household items were thrown and damaged.
CHECK YOUR VACATION HOME
Police said it is important to secure and check your vacation home frequently and ensure all valuable items and alcohol are removed from the premises.
“Small appliances and alcohol are often targeted by thieves as they are easy to steal and equally easy to sell for cash and drugs,” said police in a news release.
Homes should be locked at all times and police encourage property owners to have someone check their place during the “off-season.”
Police said anyone living in and around trailer parks and cottages should report all suspicious activity.
“The OPP will remain committed to cottage and trailer security and maintain the Cottage Watch Program,” said police.
