OPP warns of increased police presence in Smiths Falls as part of investigation

Ontario Provincial Police are advising the public of an increased police presence in the Smiths Falls area this week as part of an investigation.

Police will be in the area of Cornelia Street West and William Street West, along the Rideau River.

CTV's Nate Vandermeer reported officers with the Emergency Response Team were searching the swampy waters north and south of Cornelia Street West on Thursday. Officers were using a boat and a canoe to search the water.

Police have released few details about the search, only saying it's related to an ongoing investigation.

"There is no risk to public safety," the OPP said in a release.