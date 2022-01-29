OPP wish to speak to snowmobiler whose machine went through the ice on Lake Muskoka

Bracebridge OPP are looking for a snowmobile operator whose machine went through the icy waters on Lake Muskoka.

OPP received a call on Saturday afternoon that a snowmobile went through the ice out on the lake.

Bystanders say they saw the male get out of the water and crawl towards the Apiary Road area.

Police believe the individual was later picked up and want to speak to the snowmobiler who left the scene. Anyone with any information is encouraged to call 1-888-310-1122.

Police say they want to remind snowmobile enthusiasts that current ice conditions are not safe.