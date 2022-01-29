OPP wish to speak to snowmobiler whose machine went through the ice on Lake Muskoka
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Amanda Hicks
Bracebridge OPP are looking for a snowmobile operator whose machine went through the icy waters on Lake Muskoka.
OPP received a call on Saturday afternoon that a snowmobile went through the ice out on the lake.
Bystanders say they saw the male get out of the water and crawl towards the Apiary Road area.
Police believe the individual was later picked up and want to speak to the snowmobiler who left the scene. Anyone with any information is encouraged to call 1-888-310-1122.
Police say they want to remind snowmobile enthusiasts that current ice conditions are not safe.
-
Hyman, Draisaitl lead Edmonton past struggling Habs 7-2; Kane scores in Oilers debutNew signing Evander Kane scored the first of seven goals for Edmonton as the Oilers steamrolled the struggling Montreal Canadiens 7-2.
-
Rallying to raise awareness of the suffering caused by drug and alcohol abuseMembers of the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation are rallying to raise awareness of the effects of drugs and alcohol.
-
Driver killed after rear ending truck towing flat deck trailer on highwayOne man is dead after a pickup truck rear ended another truck towing a flat deck trailer on Highway 2 Saturday afternoon.
-
Metro Vancouver truck convoy draws large turnoutCrowds waving Canadian flags lined streets and gathered on highway overpasses Saturday, as a long convoy of honking trucks and cars rolled through Metro Vancouver and the the Fraser Valley.
-
Edmonton, St. Albert mayors concerned by local MP's presence at 'freedom convoy' rally in OttawaEdmonton and St. Albert's mayors released a joint statement calling on an area Member of Parliament to apologize for attending the "freedom convoy" rally protest opposed to COVID-19 mandates.
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Simcoe, OPP sayOntario Provincial Police said they are investigating after a pedestrian was stuck by a vehicle in Simcoe on Saturday.
-
'A real challenge': KW Hydro crews deal with extreme cold while making repairsKitchener residents scrambled to stay warm Friday night, as a power outage left thousands of customers without heat in the midst of an extreme cold warning.
-
Ice sculptures take over Whyte Avenue as annual winter festival returns to cityThe Old Strathcona Business Association's Ice on Whyte festival returned after a two-year break due to the pandemic.
-
IHIT still mum on possible suspects in Coquitlam realtor's murderThe Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has announced that the stabbing death of a Coquitlam realtor was an isolated incident and there is no further risk to public safety, but police still won't say why they are so certain.