'Opportunistic arson' prompts evacuation of North End apartment building

A dozen people were evacuated from a North End apartment complex early Thursday morning after a fire that was started outside spread to the building.

The City of Winnipeg said emergency crews were called to the 200 block of College Avenue just before 4 a.m. Wednesday morning for a report of a fire at the three-storey apartment building.

Crews arrived to find an outdoor fire had spread to the building, impacting two storeys of the complex.

They extinguished the outside fire and then started an offensive attack on the building.

The fire was under control just after 4:30 a.m., the city said.

Officials say 12 people self-evacuated before emergency crews arrived.

A Winnipeg Transit bus was brought in to give temporary shelter to residents. The city’s emergency social services also helped displaced residents find short-term accommodations if needed. However, officials say everyone was able to return to their suites after crews thoroughly ventilated the building.

According to the city, fire, smoke and water damages were primarily contained to one suite. However, smoke impacted multiple floors.

No damage estimates are available at this time.

The city said it is believed the fire was caused by ‘opportunistic arson.’

It reminded residents to protect their properties from purposely set fires by cleaning up potential combustible items around their yards, to call 311 to remove bulky waste like furniture or appliances, to store flammable materials safely, keep shrubs and trees near buildings trimmed and watered, to use motion-activated lights to brighten outside your home and garage, not to extinguish cigars or cigarettes in potted plants, and to develop a home escape plan and practice it regularly.