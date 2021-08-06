Opposition NDP calls on Alberta government to release internal COVID-19 modelling
Alberta's Opposition NDP is calling on Premier Jason Kenney to release internal modelling that the government says supported its decision to eliminate COVID-19 public heath measures.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, has said the modelling looked at transmission and severe outcomes related to the highly-contagious Delta variant.
Hinshaw said the modelling suggests cases will rise for a month but will have limited impact on the province's acute care system.
NDP deputy leader Sarah Hoffman says the government needs to release the data today, so Albertans can make decisions on their health and gauge the risks - especially as cases spike.
Hoffman says the United Conservatives are taking undue risk with people's lives by lifting isolation, testing and contact tracing measures and is calling on them to reinstate the controls.
Albertans who are close contacts of COVID-19 cases are no longer mandated to isolate and, come Aug. 16, neither will people who test positive for the virus.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2021
