Opposition parties take aim at Nova Scotia premier over health-care 'crisis'
The two main opposition parties in Nova Scotia are slamming Premier Tim Houston's record on health care after his first year in power.
The Liberals and New Democrats both issued statements today saying the governing Progressive Conservatives have not done enough to address doctor shortages, surgery delays and recurring emergency room closures.
Liberal Leader Zach Churchill says the state of the health-care system has reached a crisis with the number of Nova Scotians searching for a doctor jumping from 70,000 a year ago to more than 105,000 today.
Churchill says life-saving surgeries are being delayed by months, if not years, and emergency rooms are often closed because of staff shortages.
NDP Leader Claudia Chender issued a statement saying too many Nova Scotians are feeling left on their own to figure out how to get the care they need.
The NDP says that in the last 12 months, almost 10,000 people in the province's eastern zone left an emergency department without being seen -- an annual increase of 47 per cent.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2022.
