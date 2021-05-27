Opposition proposes new bill guaranteeing public consultation before changes to provincial parks

Alberta’s Official Opposition have introduced a private members bill that would prevent the province from selling or de-listing provincial parks without public consultation.

If passed, the bill would legislate that eliminating or reducing the size of a provincial park would require public consultation and provide at least 60 days for feedback to be collected. The legislature would also have to approve any changes.

“Our parks are part of our natural heritage and they hold a deep and intrinsic and economic value,” said Marlin Schmidt, environment and parks critic. “They’re part of our identity and Albertans should have a say in how they’re managed."

Under the proposed legislation, changes being made to a provincial park would need to be posted on a publicly accessible website and an opportunity for Albertans to submit comments on what they think of the changes would be guaranteed.

The opposition says the bill comes in response to the United Conservative Party’s (UCP) attempt to fully or partially close 20 parks or recreation areas and delisting 164 sites from the provincial park system so that other parties could take over their management.

“The UCP can’t be trusted with our parks,” Schmidt said. “They’ve already tried to sell them off once and opened up our mountains for open-pit coal mining without consulting Albertans.

“We need to protect our parks so this can’t happen again.”

The bill will now be reviewed by the legislature’s standing committee on private member bills who will determine whether it should be brought back to the legislature for consideration.