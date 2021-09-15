Optimism for Calgary jobs according to recruiting firm survey

The final months of 2021 could see more Calgary employers looking for workers, according to a recent survey from ManpowerGroup, a workforce solutions company.

The employment outlook survey says 37 per cent of Calgary employers plan to hire for the upcoming quarter, while another 38 per cent plan to maintain their current staffing levels in the upcoming quarter.

A further 15 per cent expect to roll back staffing levels, while the remaining 10 per cent are unsure.

Officials with the hiring and recruiting firm say some employers' expectations have forced them to adjust their own.

“With the majority of employers reporting some difficulty hiring due to talent shortages, we are seeing a new level of amenability toward job flexibility and a strong commitment to technical and soft skills training," said Darlene Minatel, country manager of ManpowerGroup Canada.

"Understanding what workers want and providing a culture of learnability are key to filling the talent gap.”

This quarterly outlook reflects a more optimistic view compared to the same report from 2020, according to Randy Upright, CEO of Manpower's Alberta region.

The recent data considering variations has the net Calgary outlook at 19 per cent, which is a 13 point increase from last quarter, and a 21 point increase from the same time last year.

While the news release describes the hiring intentions as "robust," it comes as 59 per cent of employers at the national level reporting having a difficult time filling jobs due to lack of skilled talent.

To address this, about 40 per cent of Canadian employers plan to offer flexible work schedules and locations, as well as additional training and mentorship to allow for "upskilling."

In terms of industry sector data, the most optimistic industries are in manufacturing, and constructions.

The report surveyed 1,000 employers across Canada and quarterly outlooks have been released for the last 55 years.