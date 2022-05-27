Option to beat the heat in Winnipeg opening this weekend

After a long, cold winter and weeks of rain, a familiar summer staple in Winnipeg will open up for people to stay cool.

The City of Winnipeg announced Friday that all spray pads around the city will be open for use beginning Saturday.

Spray pads will operate from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. every day of the week until Sept. 5.

The full map of spray pads can be found online.

The city also announced when outdoor pools will be opening up.

Heated outdoor pools are currently expected to open on June 20, while unheated pools will open on June 30. They will open seven days a week, weather permitting.

Wading pools in Winnipeg are currently scheduled to open on a stagger basis starting on July 1. Operating hours vary for each pool.

Full information on pool hours and locations are on the City of Winnipeg’s website.