Optional masking set for Waterloo region students next semester

For the first full term since the onset of the pandemic students in Ontario schools will not be required to wear a face covering for the fall semester.

Anyone who wants to wear a mask in schools can do so on a voluntary basis. Masks will still be available to students upon request and rapid tests will also remain available to school boards.

A local public health expert said while it’s not mandatory, wearing a mask will still help reduce transmission into the community.

“What we are worried more about is the transmission from children to the community. if you ask me, my opinion is that we should be still wearing masks. It’s not something that the children are not used to,” Zahid Butt, an assistant professor with the School of Public Health Sciences at the University of Waterloo said.

According to Butt, wearing masks can also provide extra protection against things like the flu virus.

Butt said while Ontario seems to be hitting a peak with the seventh wave of COVID-19 transmissions, he will be watching the fall closely, as it has been the season when case numbers go up.

“More people will be indoors and then we’ll have to really look at how the virus is progressing,” Butt said.

Many schools were already offering optional masking in march when the province ended mandates in most settings.

Butt said extra precautions like hand sanitizing and working HEPA filters are important to keep in place with no mandatory masks.

“I think it would depend on what precautions you have in schools,” Butt said.

Currently, the Waterloo Region District School Board expects students to complete a self-screening each day before coming to class. The board requires masks for students who return from international travel or were exposed to the virus.

“We have supported individual choice while encouraging staff and students to mask for their well-being,” Eusis Dougan-McKenzie, a WRDSB spokesperson said in an email.

WRDSB is planning to announce more information regarding masking in schools during the week of August 22.

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board said it is aiming to return to as normal as possible, while still offering a safe and healthy place to learn. Full extra-curriculars are planned to return this fall.

“We are still encouraging vaccination for all staff and students, and masks are also encouraged and welcomed but not mandated. we will still support enhanced cleaning and sanitizing of hands and materials on a regular basis,” Loretta Notten, the Director of Education for WCDSB, said in an email.

According to Butt, the virus is still in the community. He encourages residents to wear masks in large crowds to help avoid transmission. Butt also recommends anyone who doesn’t have a vaccine or a booster shot to get one.

PUBLIC HEALTH WEIGHS IN

"With back to school a month away, now is the time for all of us to do what we can to reduce COVID-19 in our community, so we reduce it in our schools. Cases in schools will be directly related to the level of the virus in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph," said Dr. Matthew Tenenbaum, associate medical officer of health for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph.

Tenenbaum said as fall approaches it is very likely we will see a resurgence of cases.

"Students and schools have faced significant disruption over the pandemic. We want to support the best educational and social experience we can, but we all must do our part," said Tenenbaum. "That includes understanding our personal and family risk tolerance after more than two years of COVID, however, we know what tools can help reduce risk at schools - including masking when appropriate. As always, if you choose not to wear a mask, respect those who do decide to wear one."