Options for pet owners who can’t afford to pay vet bills

The cost of caring for a pet has gone up, like many other things these days, forcing some pet owners with ill or injured animals to make difficult decisions.

The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo Stratford and Perth (HSKWSP) said 438 animals were surrendered in 2023. Many of them were medical surrenders, which meant the pet owners had to give them up after they were unable to pay for pricey veterinarian bills.

A cat named Mio recently arrived at the K-W location with a broken rib that punctured his abdomen. On the same day, at their Stratford location, a dog named Tony came in with a dislocated hip and multiple pelvic fractures. Both pets were medical surrenders.

Together, their vet bills would add up to around $8,500.

The HSKWSP is hoping to raise money to pay for those life-saving surgeries.

“Being a charity, we're not government funded for our charitable programs and services so we rely on our community support,” said Calla James, the director of community engagement and outreach at HSKWSP.

According to James, they’ve been getting a lot of calls recently from pet owners who don't how they'll afford to take care of their pet.

She said there are other avenues owners should consider before surrending their pets.

“We try to triage them for other options like payment plans, like granting organizations. We'll try to connect them, if they're a low income family to low income care clinics,” James said.

The Farley Foundation is one of the organizations that can help low-income pet owners.

UNHOUSED PET CARE

The Ontario Veterinary College (OVC), which is training the next generation of veterinarians, is also doing its part to help pet owners.

“We don’t want animals being in shelters. Shelters don’t want animals being in shelters,” said Lynn Henderson, director of the Kim and Stu Lang Community Healthcare Partnership Program at the OVC.

The OVC teaches its students to help those with unique needs. Four times a year, the final year students take turns going into different communities like Kitchener-Waterloo and Guelph with community health workers. They students then offer vet care for unhoused or vulnerable housed pet owners.

“We'll see probably 150 to 200 animals per week, whether that's for surgery or wellness,” said Henderson.

OTHER OPTIONS

If payment plans or granting organizations aren’t a fit for you, the HSKWSP said many pet owners ask friends or family to borrow funds to pay for animals care or start online fundraising campaign for help.

More information on alternatives to pet surrendering can be found on the HSKWSP website.