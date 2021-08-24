Options for the unvaccinated narrowing as province remains mum

An increasing number of Alberta businesses are announcing proof of vaccination requirements, limiting choices for the unvaccinated.

One Calgary counselling office has joined a growing list of businesses in limiting inperson appointments to people who are fully-vaccinated.

"We wanted access to vaccinations to be around for some time to give as many people as possible a chance to take those up," said Jessy Roos, executive director of Cultivate. She said they haven't yet decided if they will require proof, but are leaning that way.

"I'm not particularly surprised to find out that we're moving ahead with vaccine mandates and other provinces are moving ahead with vaccine mandates, and Alberta is once again the laggard. It's frustrating," she said.

Roos added that her business has suffered from what she describes as the "roller coaster" of instability caused by successive spikes in case numbers.

"We say 'vaccine passports" - we're just talking about immunization records," Roos said. "These are the same things you have to show to attend school in many places, these are the same things you have to show if you're say a worker in a hospital."

"Proof of vaccination is not the same thing as providing complete medical records, anything deeply personal like that," said Roos.

Publicly at least the province has steadfastly refused to consider a proof of vaccination document, instead telling Albertans to use the paper copies received during vaccine appointments, or the My Health app.

The online tool comes with its own problems, including an outage on Tuesday. It can also only be accessed from Canadian computer servers, meaning if you wait until you're on the ground at an American destination, you may be out of luck.

PRIVATE SECTOR TAKES LEAD

In Alberta, the private sector is moving ahead of government.

"I think it is inevitable, and it's just going to happen," said Timothy Caulfield, Canada Research Chair in Health Policy and Law at University of Alberta. "Whether we have a government policy that supports it or it's a ground up phenomenon, this is going to happen."

Many live music venues have said they will require staff and patrons to share proof of vaccination for ticketed events, saying many acts are writing mandatory vaccination into their booking contracts.

On Monday all Canadian NHL teams announced they will require ticket holders to show proof of vaccination to attend games.

Canadian universities and colleges have also increasingly announced a combination of proof of vaccination or a recent negative test in order to attend in person classes.

B.C. announced it will require proof of vaccination at all restaurants, live sports events and just about any other public gathering space until next year. There will not be any exceptions made for the small minority of people medically unable to be vaccinated, or for those with religious objections.