Ottawa and eastern Ontario will enter the "orange-restrict" zone when the stay-at-home order ends on Tuesday, allowing non-essential businesses and restaurants to reopen for in-person service.
The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit will enter the "green-prevent" zone on Feb. 16.
On Feb. 10, Renfrew County, the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health and Hastings Prince Edward Public Health Unit moved into the "green-prevent" zone.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what the colour-coded restriction zones mean for each region in eastern Ontario.
GREEN-PREVENT
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health Unit
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health
- Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit
ORANGE-RESTRICT
- Ottawa Public Health
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit
RESTRICTIONS
- Private gatherings (green, orange levels): 10 people indoors, 25 people outdoors (where physical distancing can be maintained)
- Public events (green, orange levels): 50 people indoors, 100 people outdoors (where physical distancing can be maintained)
- Weddings, funeral services, religious services (green, orange levels): 30 per cent capacity of the room indoors, 100 people outdoors
- Schools (green, orange levels): All schools remain open, barring closures imposed by the local public health unit
- Child care (green, orange levels): All child care centres remain open, barring closures imposed by the local public health unit
Restaurants, bars, and food & drink establishments
GREEN-PREVENT
- Patrons must be seated with a two-metre minimum distance or impermeable barrier required between tables
- Face coverings required except when eating and drinking
- Patron screening (passive)
- Required contact information for one patron per seated party
- Dancing, singing (including karaoke) and performing music is permitted, with restrictions
- Buffet style service is prohibited
- Night clubs are only permitted to operate as restaurant or bar
ORANGE-RESTRICT
- Capacity limit of 50 patrons seated indoors
- A maximum of four people may be seated together
- Outdoor dining, takeout, drive through and delivery permitted
- Establishments must be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Alcohol may only be sold or served between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.
- No consumption of alcohol between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
- Required contact information for all seated patrons
- Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health.
- Strip clubs closed or permitted to operate as a restaurant or bar
Sports and recreational fitness
GREEN-PREVENT
- Patrons must maintain two-metre physical distancing, unless engaged in a sport
- A maximum of 50 people is allowed indoors or 100 people outdoors in classes
- A maximum of 50 people is allowed indoors in areas with weights or exercise equipment
- A maximum of 50 spectators is allowed indoors or 100 spectators outdoors
- Capacity limits are applied on a per room basis if operating in compliance with a plan approved by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
- Team or individual sports must be modified to avoid physical contact, with a maximum of 50 people per league
- Music volume must be low enough that a normal conversation is possible
- Face coverings are required except when exercising or playing sports
- Exemption for high performance athletes and parasports
ORANGE-RESTRICT
- A maximum of 50 people total in areas with weights and exercise machines and all indoor classes
- Each indoor fitness or exercise class can only have a maximum of 10 people and must take place in a separate room
- 100 people in outdoor classes, however each outdoor fitness or exercise class can only have a maximum of 25 people
- Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
- Patrons may only be in the facility for 90 minutes except if engaged in a sport
- No spectators permitted (exemption for parent/guardian supervision of children)
- Require contact information for all members of the public that enter the facility
- Require reservation for entry; one reservation for teams
Retail
GREEN-PREVENT
- Fitting rooms must be limited to non-adjacent stalls
- Line-ups or other gatherings outside stores are managed by the establishment and must ensure two metres of distance between customers
- Face coverings are required
- Stores must have passive screening for patrons (for example, posting signs outside the store front about not entering if you have COVID-19 symptoms)
ORANGE-RESTRICT
- Screening for patrons is required
- Stores must have passive screening for patrons (for example, posting signs outside the store front about not entering if you have COVID-19 symptoms)
- Fitting rooms must be limited to non-adjacent stalls
- Line-ups and patrons congregating outside venues managed by venue; two metres distance
- Face coverings required
- Limit music volume to be low enough that a normal conservation is possible
Personal care services (salons, barber shops, etc.)
GREEN-PREVENT
- Oxygen bars, steam rooms, and saunas closed
- Patron screening (passive)
ORANGE-RESTRICT
- Oxygen bars, steam rooms, saunas, bath houses and other adult venues, closed
- Sensory deprivation pods closed (some exceptions)
- Services requiring removal of face coverings prohibited
- Require contact information from all patrons
- Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
- A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request
Cinemas
GREEN-PREVENT
- A maximum of 50 people is allowed indoors or 100 people outdoors
- A maximum of 50 people per indoor auditorium if cinema operates in accordance with the approved plan from the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
- Face coverings are mandatory except when eating or drinking only
- Drive-in cinemas permitted to operate, subject to restrictions
- Patron screening (passive)
ORANGE-RESTRICT
- Capacity limits per venue of 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors
- Face coverings required except when eating or drinking only
- Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- No consumption of liquor between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
- Require contact information from patrons
- Screening of patrons is required
- Drive-in cinemas permitted to operate, subject to restrictions
Meeting and event spaces
GREEN-PREVENT
- A maximum of 50 people is allowed indoors or 100 people outdoors
- Limits for religious services rites or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services apply if held in meeting and event spaces: 30 per cent capacity of the room indoors and 100 people outdoors
- Booking multiple rooms for the same event is not permitted
- A maximum of 50 people per room is allowed indoors if venue operates in accordance with the approved plan from the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
- Patron screening (Passive)
- Exceptions for court services and government services
ORANGE-RESTRICT
- Capacity limit for the venue of 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors
- Limits for weddings, funeral and religious services of 30 per cent capacity of the room indoors and 100 people outdoors
- Establishments must be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- No consumption of liquor between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
- Limit of 4 people may be seated together
- Require screening of patrons
- Require contact information for all seated patrons
- Limit volume of music (e.g., to be no louder than the volume of a normal conversation)
- Booking multiple rooms for the same event not permitted
Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments
GREEN-PREVENT
- Casinos, bingo halls, and gaming establishments can operate in accordance with a plan approved by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
- A maximum limit of 50 people is in place
- Table games are prohibited
- Passive screening (passive)
ORANGE-RESTRICT
- Maximum of 50 people per facility permitted, where physical distancing can be maintained
- Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- No consumption of liquor between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
- Require screening of patrons
- Require contact information from all patrons
- Safety plan available upon request
Performing Arts Facilities
GREEN-PREVENT
- A maximum of 50 spectators is allowed indoors and 100 spectators outdoors
- Singers and players of wind or brass instruments must be separated from spectators by plexiglass or some other impermeable barrier
- Rehearsal or performing a recorded or broadcasted event permitted
- Performers and employees must maintain two metres of physical distance except for purposes of the performance
- Drive-in performances are permitted
ORANGE-RESTRICT
- Capacity limits per venue of 50 spectators indoors or 100 spectators outdoors
- Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- No consumption of liquor between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
- Screening of patrons is required
- Require contact information from all patrons
- Singers and players of wind or brass instruments must be separated from spectators by plexiglass or some other impermeable barrier
- Rehearsal or performing a recorded or broadcasted event permitted
- Performers and employees must maintain 2 metres physical distance except for purposes of the performance
- Drive-in performances permitted