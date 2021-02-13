image.jpg

Ottawa and eastern Ontario will enter the "orange-restrict" zone when the stay-at-home order ends on Tuesday, allowing non-essential businesses and restaurants to reopen for in-person service.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit will enter the "green-prevent" zone on Feb. 16.

On Feb. 10, Renfrew County, the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health and Hastings Prince Edward Public Health Unit moved into the "green-prevent" zone.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what the colour-coded restriction zones mean for each region in eastern Ontario.

GREEN-PREVENT

  • Hastings Prince Edward Public Health Unit
  • Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health
  • Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit
  • Renfrew County and District Health Unit

ORANGE-RESTRICT

  • Ottawa Public Health
  • Eastern Ontario Health Unit

RESTRICTIONS

  • Private gatherings (green, orange levels): 10 people indoors, 25 people outdoors (where physical distancing can be maintained)
  • Public events (green, orange levels): 50 people indoors, 100 people outdoors (where physical distancing can be maintained)
  • Weddings, funeral services, religious services (green, orange levels): 30 per cent capacity of the room indoors, 100 people outdoors
  • Schools (green, orange levels): All schools remain open, barring closures imposed by the local public health unit
  • Child care (green, orange levels): All child care centres remain open, barring closures imposed by the local public health unit

Restaurants, bars, and food & drink establishments

GREEN-PREVENT

  • Patrons must be seated with a two-metre minimum distance or impermeable barrier required between tables
  • Face coverings required except when eating and drinking
  • Patron screening (passive)
  • Required contact information for one patron per seated party
  • Dancing, singing (including karaoke) and performing music is permitted, with restrictions
  • Buffet style service is prohibited
  • Night clubs are only permitted to operate as restaurant or bar

ORANGE-RESTRICT

  • Capacity limit of 50 patrons seated indoors
  • A maximum of four people may be seated together
  • Outdoor dining, takeout, drive through and delivery permitted
  • Establishments must be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Alcohol may only be sold or served between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.
  • No consumption of alcohol between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
  • Required contact information for all seated patrons
  • Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health.
  • Strip clubs closed or permitted to operate as a restaurant or bar

Sports and recreational fitness

GREEN-PREVENT

  • Patrons must maintain two-metre physical distancing, unless engaged in a sport
  • A maximum of 50 people is allowed indoors or 100 people outdoors in classes
  • A maximum of 50 people is allowed indoors in areas with weights or exercise equipment
  • A maximum of 50 spectators is allowed indoors or 100 spectators outdoors
  • Capacity limits are applied on a per room basis if operating in compliance with a plan approved by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
  • Team or individual sports must be modified to avoid physical contact, with a maximum of 50 people per league
  • Music volume must be low enough that a normal conversation is possible
  • Face coverings are required except when exercising or playing sports 
  • Exemption for high performance athletes and parasports

ORANGE-RESTRICT

  • A maximum of 50 people total in areas with weights and exercise machines and all indoor classes
  • Each indoor fitness or exercise class can only have a maximum of 10 people and must take place in a separate room
  • 100 people in outdoor classes, however each outdoor fitness or exercise class can only have a maximum of 25 people
  • Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
  • Patrons may only be in the facility for 90 minutes except if engaged in a sport
  • No spectators permitted (exemption for parent/guardian supervision of children)
  • Require contact information for all members of the public that enter the facility
  • Require reservation for entry; one reservation for teams

Retail

GREEN-PREVENT

  • Fitting rooms must be limited to non-adjacent stalls
  • Line-ups or other gatherings outside stores are managed by the establishment and must ensure two metres of distance between customers
  • Face coverings are required
  • Stores must have passive screening for patrons (for example, posting signs outside the store front about not entering if you have COVID-19 symptoms)

ORANGE-RESTRICT

  • Screening for patrons is required
  • Stores must have passive screening for patrons (for example, posting signs outside the store front about not entering if you have COVID-19 symptoms)
  • Fitting rooms must be limited to non-adjacent stalls
  • Line-ups and patrons congregating outside venues managed by venue; two metres distance
  • Face coverings required
  • Limit music volume to be low enough that a normal conservation is possible

Personal care services (salons, barber shops, etc.)

GREEN-PREVENT

  • Oxygen bars, steam rooms, and saunas closed
  • Patron screening (passive)

ORANGE-RESTRICT

  • Oxygen bars, steam rooms, saunas, bath houses and other adult venues, closed
  • Sensory deprivation pods closed (some exceptions)
  • Services requiring removal of face coverings prohibited
  • Require contact information from all patrons
  • Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
  • safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

Cinemas

GREEN-PREVENT

  • A maximum of 50 people is allowed indoors or 100 people outdoors
  • A maximum of 50 people per indoor auditorium if cinema operates in accordance with the approved plan from the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
  • Face coverings are mandatory except when eating or drinking only
  • Drive-in cinemas permitted to operate, subject to restrictions
  • Patron screening (passive)

ORANGE-RESTRICT

  • Capacity limits per venue of 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors
  • Face coverings required except when eating or drinking only
  • Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • No consumption of liquor between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
  • Require contact information from patrons
  • Screening of patrons is required
  • Drive-in cinemas permitted to operate, subject to restrictions 

Meeting and event spaces

GREEN-PREVENT

  • A maximum of 50 people is allowed indoors or 100 people outdoors
  • Limits for religious services rites or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services apply if held in meeting and event spaces: 30 per cent capacity of the room indoors and 100 people outdoors
  • Booking multiple rooms for the same event is not permitted
  • A maximum of 50 people per room is allowed indoors if venue operates in accordance with the approved plan from the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
  • Patron screening (Passive)
  • Exceptions for court services and government services

ORANGE-RESTRICT

  • Capacity limit for the venue of 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors
  • Limits for weddings, funeral and religious services of 30 per cent capacity of the room indoors and 100 people outdoors
  • Establishments must be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • No consumption of liquor between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
  • Limit of 4 people may be seated together
  • Require screening of patrons 
  • Require contact information for all seated patrons
  • Limit volume of music (e.g., to be no louder than the volume of a normal conversation)
  • Booking multiple rooms for the same event not permitted

Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments

GREEN-PREVENT

  • Casinos, bingo halls, and gaming establishments can operate in accordance with a plan approved by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health 
  • A maximum limit of 50 people is in place
  • Table games are prohibited
  • Passive screening (passive)

ORANGE-RESTRICT

  • Maximum of 50 people per facility permitted, where physical distancing can be maintained
  • Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • No consumption of liquor between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
  • Require screening of patrons 
  • Require contact information from all patrons
  • Safety plan available upon request

Performing Arts Facilities

GREEN-PREVENT

  • A maximum of 50 spectators is allowed indoors and 100 spectators outdoors
  • Singers and players of wind or brass instruments must be separated from spectators by plexiglass or some other impermeable barrier
  • Rehearsal or performing a recorded or broadcasted event permitted
  • Performers and employees must maintain two metres of physical distance except for purposes of the performance
  • Drive-in performances are permitted

ORANGE-RESTRICT 

  • Capacity limits per venue of 50 spectators indoors or 100 spectators outdoors
  • Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • No consumption of liquor between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
  • Screening of patrons is required
  • Require contact information from all patrons
  • Singers and players of wind or brass instruments must be separated from spectators by plexiglass or some other impermeable barrier
  • Rehearsal or performing a recorded or broadcasted event permitted
  • Performers and employees must maintain 2 metres physical distance except for purposes of the performance
  • Drive-in performances permitted  