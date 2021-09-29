Orange SUV flees scene of fatal crash near Prince Albert, Sask. RCMP say

RCMP are asking the public for information regarding an orange SUV allegedly involved in a fatal crash on Highway 2 about four miles north of Prince Albert.

Police were called shortly before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a news release.

The first involved vehicle, reported to police as an orange SUV, departed the scene prior to police arrival. A second involved car stopped and remained on scene.

The adult male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is not confirmed and an autopsy will take place later this week.

The crash is under investigation.

