Town of Orangeville races to repair water main break
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
The Town of Orangeville warned residents and businesses to prepare for extensive water outages after a water main break Thursday.
According to the Town, a contractor come into contact with a main transmission line causing potential widespread outages throughout the downtown area.
"Water may be extremely discoloured or unavailable until further notice," the Town stated in a release.
Town staff managed to isolate the break and restored a majority of the downtown area that was out.
Residents and businesses in the Townline and Broadway area are expected to have a water outage until sometime Thursday night.
