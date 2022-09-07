Orangeville building fire deemed suspicious as police canvas for witnesses
Provincial police are canvassing for witnesses as they continue their investigation into a fire at an Orangeville building last month that displaced several families.
The Ontario Fire Marshal's office has deemed the blaze that broke out at the Mill Street building on the morning of Aug. 25 suspicious.
Firefighters from five departments battled the flames in the building that houses residential and commercial units.
RELATED
No one was reportedly injured.
There is no information about a suspect or the cause of the fire.
On Wednesday, police released an image of a potential witness' vehicle. They ask the driver or owner of the car to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 with any information pertaining to the investigation.
Police also ask anyone with video footage that could help to call Dufferin OPP or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.
-
Victim of Saskatchewan stabbings described as 'hero and true matriarch'A woman killed in a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan over the Labour Day weekend was remembered Wednesday as a caring matriarch and a hero who died while trying to protect her children.
-
8 Sask. residents to be honoured with Saskatchewan Order of MeritLieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty will be investing eight Saskatchewan residents into the Saskatchewan Order of Merit at a ceremony Wednesday night at the Saskatchewan Hotel in Regina.
-
14-year-old pleads guilty to murder of Choiceland, Sask. womanA boy charged in connection to a murder in the village of Choiceland, Saskatchewan nearly one year ago, entered a guilty plea on Wednesday.
-
Bragg Creek residents want changes following the death of a black bearResidents in a community outside Calgary are looking for solutions for a trio of bear cubs whose mother had to be euthanized last month.
-
COVID-19 vaccination rates for kids in B.C. still stalled as school year beginsThe stubbornly low rate of children in B.C. who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 is "a concern" for health officials, but no concrete plans to change their approach have been announced.
-
N.B. reports 6 COVID-19 deaths; booster appointments available for kids 5 and upCOVID-19 has claimed the lives of six more people in New Brunswick, according to data released by the province Wednesday.
-
Seaway residents raise concerns about low water levels on Lake St. LawrenceWater levels along some parts of the St. Lawrence River continue to be extremely low, concerning some residents who live along its shores.
-
Last Saanich police officer injured in bank shooting released from hospitalA Saanich, B.C., police officer who was seriously injured in a shootout at a bank more than two months ago was released from hospital Wednesday. The officer is a member of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT) and was the last of six officers to be released from hospital following the shooting.
-
Group of 18 friends from Toronto area win $2.7M lottery prizeA group of 18 friends from the Greater Toronto Area is more than $2 million dollars richer after winning a LOTTARIO draw.