Orangeville building fire deemed suspicious as police canvas for witnesses

Provincial police are canvassing for witnesses as they continue their investigation into a fire at an Orangeville building last month that displaced several families.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office has deemed the blaze that broke out at the Mill Street building on the morning of Aug. 25 suspicious.

Firefighters from five departments battled the flames in the building that houses residential and commercial units.

No one was reportedly injured.

There is no information about a suspect or the cause of the fire.

On Wednesday, police released an image of a potential witness' vehicle. They ask the driver or owner of the car to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 with any information pertaining to the investigation.

Police also ask anyone with video footage that could help to call Dufferin OPP or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.