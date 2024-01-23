Orangeville hospital updates kidney dialysis unit

Orangeville is upping its game when caring for kidney dialysis patients.

Headwaters Health Care Centre announced the beginning of renovations for its hemodialysis unit. Hemodialysis treatments are life-sustaining for patients with end-stage kidney disease. Since treatments take up to four hours and are required three times per week in a specialized treatment chair, patient comfort is a priority.

The newly renovated hemodialysis unit is a cornerstone of providing dedicated patient-centred care, enhanced patient privacy, and accessibility.

"This renovation of our hemodialysis unit will ensure that our patients continue to have access to excellent care close to home. Patient experience has been at the forefront as we engaged them throughout the planning and design process," said Kim Delahunt, CEO and president of Headwaters Health Care Centre.

Features of the renovated hemodialysis unit will include:

The newly renovated hemodialysis unit is returning to its original location on the hospital's main level within the Ambulatory Care wing. The unit will have direct access from a patient drop-off area adjacent to the hospital.

Hemodialysis can expand to nine stations, capable of treating up to 54 patients annually. The unit will have the capacity for future expansion to 12 active stations that will support up to 72 patients in total.

New water treatment room for water purification and a technical workroom to support monitoring and maintenance of the water treatment system and the hemodialysis machines. A new in-floor scale designed to be level with the floor, ensuring both safety and ease of use for patients.

The unit will feature new ergonomic and comfortable treatment chairs with customizable features for each patient. The renewed layout is expected to bring in more natural light.

During renovation construction, hemodialysis and ambulatory care patients will have dialysis and minimal disruption to patient appointments.

The construction of the newly renovated hemodialysis unit is scheduled for completion in summer 2024.