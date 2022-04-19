Orangeville man, 21, arrested in connection with violent assault

One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a Monday morning stabbing in Orangeville.

Dufferin OPP says they were called to a home on McCarthy Street at around 3:20 a.m. for a reported stabbing.

On arrival, police say they found two injured people inside.

According to the report, officers arrested one person, and the other was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A 21-year-old man from Orangeville has been charged with Aggravated Assault and is in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

Police say the name of the accused will not be released to protect the victim's identity.

Provincial Police noted that this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to public safety.