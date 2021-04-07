Orangeville man, 22, killed in three-vehicle crash in Caledon

Provincial police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Highway 10 south of Old School Road in Caledon.

Police say the three-vehicle collision involving a pickup truck, SUV and dump truck happened Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say the pickup truck veered into oncoming traffic, colliding with the dump truck and the SUV.

The 22-year-old driver of the pickup truck from Orangeville died from his injuries.

Peel Emergency Services treated the other parties for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation continues. Police ask anyone with information or dash cam footage to contact the OPP at 905-584-2241.