Orangeville man charged with an indecent act, resisting arrest

Dufferin provincial police charged a man following complaints about his behaviour in Orangeville.

Police say the 50-year-old man from Orangeville was committing indecent acts on a residential street in the early morning hours on Monday.

They say the accused resisted arrest and assaulted the officers.

The man is charged with an indecent act and assault with the intent to resist arrest.

He was released from police custody with a future court date.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident to contact the Dufferin OPP or Crime Stoppers.