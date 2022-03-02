Orca researchers say new calf found among B.C. southern resident killer whales

A new orca calf has been spotted off British Columbia's south coast, marking the first birth for the J-pod of southern resident killer whales in over a year, according to researchers.

The new calf was identified Tuesday by a researcher with the Washington state-based Center for Whale Research.

The calf was spotted with its mother, known as J37 or "Hy'Shqa," off San Juan Island, Wash., just east of Victoria.

Researchers say J37 was last seen on Feb. 22 and did not have a calf with her at that time.

That detail, coupled with the new orca's "lumpy" appearance, led researchers to determine the calf was born "within the past few days," according to the research centre.

The newborn has been designated J59 and is the first new calf for J-pod since September 2020, according to the centre.

Researchers say the calf's sex is unknown but the orca appears to be in good physical condition.

The calf's mother, J37, was born in 2001.