Orcas spotted swimming close to seaplane dock in downtown Vancouver

A pair of orcas was spotted swimming extremely close to the seaplane dock in Vancouver's Coal Harbour neighbourhood this weekend.

Video posted to Instagram Saturday and shared with CTV News Vancouver shows the whales swimming alongside the dock near the Vancouver Convention Centre.

The animals can be seen just feet away from the person recording the video.

It's rare for orcas to enter the Burrard Inlet and come so close to Vancouver's busy downtown, but it's far from unprecedented.

In May 2019, a pod of killer whales swam into the path of the SeaBus that connects Vancouver and North Vancouver, delaying ferry passengers' morning commutes.

Similar sightings off Stanley Park captivated the public in June 2015.