Orchestra drag show? Windsor Symphony Orchestra says ‘why not’

The Windsor Symphony Orchestra is set to perform with a popular drag queen this weekend.

“I had hoped that at some point in my life, that the world would come to a place where this was possible,” says music director Robert Franz. “Our mission is to connect people through music. All people. Not just some people. I think this is an important step in that direction.”

‘Cabaret Night with Randy Roberts’ is the result of an idea Franz had two years ago, after seeing Roberts perform a show in Key West, Florida.

Franz says Roberts is more than a female impersonator.

“He's also an amazing singer, an amazing talent, an amazing entertainer. The way he works the crowd is incredible,” says Franz.

He went backstage wondering if WSO could host Roberts, “I thought, there's no reason why not.”

He learned Roberts has experience performing with an orchestra and when Franz returned to the Windsor, WSO staff jumped on board.

“Everybody was like, ‘we've never done anything like this before,’” notes Franz.

And the rest, as they say, is history.

Since then, the pair have created a show that would blend WSO’s talented full orchestra with Roberts’ skills as a performer.

“He starts as Carol Channing and then he will change into Cher and his impersonations are spot on. Incredible! Then the third drag queen that he will become is his own persona with the big red hair,” says Franz.

Franz believes the drag show, while entertaining, also shows the community WSO is inclusive.

“Breaking down those barriers and bringing people together is what we're all about at the Windsor Symphony Orchestra,” says Franz.

“But at the same time (the show) promotes acceptance and diversity,” says David Lenz with Windsor-Essex Pride Fest. “It’s very important, not only in our community, but across the country, especially during these times that we're in right now over the last couple of years.”

Lenz says drag shows are growing in popularity for people of all walks of life and orientation, noting drag queens are actors like any other.

“They're putting on a persona to entertain and to have you enjoy. I mean, it's no different,” says Lenz. “Our human desire is to enjoy and be entertained with creativity and fun. And these are great events that do that.”

Performances are Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon at the Capitol Theatre. Tickets are available online.