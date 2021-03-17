A long-term care home in Newmarket, Ont. has been issued an order of compliance by the region’s medical officer of health due to “inadequate staffing” and poor infection control practices during a COVID-19 outbreak.

The order was issued to Extendicare (Canada) Inc., the operators of Southlake Residential Care Village near Davis Drive and Prospect Street, on March 15.

According to a spokesperson, there were “inadequate staffing levels and insufficient infection prevention and control practices during a COVID-19 outbreak” at the 224-bed facility.

Under Section 29.2(1) of the Health Protection and Promotion Act, medical officers of health have the authority to require a long-term care home or a retirement home to take specific action in the midst of an outbreak.

The order issued to Extendicare by York Region’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Karim Kurji requires them to comply with all direction related to the COVID-19 outbreak, ensure equipment and supplies are accessible to staff and residents, ensure sufficient staffing to respond to the outbreak, and ensure that all staff and visitors are trained and use personal protective equipment.

Failure to comply with a Section 29.2(1) order could result in a daily fine of up to $5,000.

Southlake Residential Care Village is one of 71 long-term care homes in Ontario currently experiencing an active outbreak of COVID-19.