Organ donation encouraged to recognize Humboldt crash anniversary, Green Shirt Day

A local organization is encouraging more people to become organ donors to help honour the anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash and Green Shirt Day.

Angela Payne, from the Regina Organ/Tissue Donation and Transplant Program spoke with CTV Morning Live Regina on Wednesday and said becoming a donor is easy.

“Anybody who is eligible must be over the age of 16 and have a valid health card, you go to www.givelifesask.ca and you can register your intention to become a donor,” Payne said. “You must also spread your intention with family and friends so they understand what your wishes are.”

Wednesday marks four years since the Humboldt Broncos were involved in the bus accident while on their way to Nipawin that took the lives of 16 and injured 13 others.

Logan Boulet was a player who died following the accident. Just months before his death Boulet became an organ and tissue donor. His actions inspired hundreds to do the same and Green Shirt Day, which will be celebrated on April 7, was born.

The day honours the legacy of Boulet, while raising awareness about the importance of organ and tissue donation.

“In Saskatchewan and across Canada the need for organ and tissue donations far outweighs the available source,” Payne said.

“One organ donor can save up to eight lives and even one ocular [eye] donor can restore the sight of two people.”

Payne said participating in Green Shirt Day is easy as people can show their support just by wearing a green shirt or their favorite jersey and posting on social media using the hashtag #givelifesask.