Organization helping sick Ukrainian children get to Canada for medical treatment

A Canadian non-profit group of veterans and translators is working to help sick children escape the war in Ukraine.

Brian MacDonald is the president of Aman Lara. He’s on the ground in Krościenko, Poland, assessing the needs of how his group can help.

"It's a small border crossing on the Ukraine-Polish border. There's a steady stream of families coming across and it's really something to see these people walk across the border with just what they can carry,” said MacDonald.

The group is focused on evacuating children with cancer, and their families, from the war zone so they can receive medical treatment.

"We've evacuated about a dozen people now from Ukraine, and as well another dozen sick children and families to Sick Kids in Toronto, so just a couple of dozen total right now,” said MacDonald.

For Ukrainians in the Maritimes, it's a relief to see the efforts underway.

"I feel thankful to our government, to all of the Canadians who are supporting those through this challenging time who are forced to flee their homes. Generally, it's really far for people to come and it's a new culture, new experience for people who have already been traumatized," said Tatiana Vasylyeva, a Ukrainian living in Fredericton.

Aman Lara will be evacuating more Ukrainian sick children and their families by the end of this week.

"It'll be three families flying out to the Toronto area in the next 36 to 24 hours, so that flight is happening now. We helped plan for it this morning and it's getting ready to go,” said MacDonald.

To donate to Aman Lara’s humanitarian efforts visit www.amanlara.org/.