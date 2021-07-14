Organization that supports victims of sexual violence in New Brunswick cutting back phone-line hours

Despite a tripling of demand in recent years, Sexual Violence New Brunswick says it is forced to reduce hours at its around-the-clock support line due to a lack of volunteers.

The phone line offers a confidential place for anyone affected by sexual violence to turn to and receive services and supports.

In a release, the executive director for the organization says they have to "operate from our current volunteer capacity."

"We have done everything we can as an organization to try to maintain the 24-hour service which we see as the heart of our organization," said Lorraine Whalley.

"For the foreseeable future, our organization will operate within our existing resources, meaning the service will only be available in the evening and overnight hours."

"We will be focused on rebuilding our volunteer base as well as explore ways to provide this essential service to those impacted by sexual violence 24 hours a day."

The organization has been operating in the province for almost 50 years, advocating for and providing counselling support to victims of sexual violence in Fredericton and across New Brunswick.

Run entirely by volunteers, says Whalley, the support line has been “chronically underfunded.”

Beth Lyons, executive director of the N.B. Women’s Council, says Sexual Violence Nova Scotia has been providing “essential, direct services like this for decades with inadequate funding and support.”

"As the pervasiveness of sexual violence becomes increasingly clear and as conversations shift away from victim-blaming, more people are seeking support after sexual violence has been perpetrated against them. This is good, but we aren’t seeing a corresponding increase of support to community-based organizations who are providing survivors with concrete supports," she said.

Lyons also points to the necessity of these volunteers being properly trained to take on the work.

"It requires trauma stewardship and collective care to reduce the chances of volunteers burning out or experiencing vicarious trauma," she said.

"This stewardship and care can look like an organization publicly naming that it’s working under impossible conditions and refusing to ask individuals to burn themselves out in hopes of addressing what are systemic issues, like the precarious and inadequate funding of direct services for survivors of sexual violence and community-based organizations more broadly."

The organization is hoping to recruit more volunteers over the summer and will be holding a training session in the fall.