Organizations begin final push for Lethbridge's Christmas Hope campaign

Christmas Hope volunteers in Lethbridge are making the final push for donations as we get closer to the holiday.

“Our Toys for Tots has nearly come to an end already, but we are still kind of on the hunt for some more toy donations to fill up those last few slots we have,” said Lt. Zachary Marshall with the Salvation Army.

This year's program is hoping to help a record 10,000 people – 6,500 children and 3,500 adults.

“Our monetary donations have been steady and constant, but it really is the tangible donations that have been on a little bit of a decline,” Marshall said.

Despite that, organizers are optimistic that the goal will be met. Along with toys, donations of food are still needed.

The Lethbridge Food Bank has helped a record number of people within the past week.

“Over the last week we've served over 600 households alone and we're probably going to hit 1,000 here at the food bank,” said Mac Nichol, the executive director of the Lethbridge Food Bank.

This is the 17th year of the Christmas Hope campaign and Nichol says it's making a difference.

“At the food banks, we focus only on food now whereas a few years ago we were doing foods and gifts and it was way too much for us to do,” Nichol said.

“So, to work in this partnership with the other toy agencies that being the Salvation Army, MyCityCare's Shop of Wonders, Lethbridge Family Services' (LFS) and their Angel Tree program and the Interfaith Food Bank has made it so the food banks can do what we do well.”

With record demand, organizers say it wouldn't be possible without the community's support.

“Not only did 150 businesses sign up to be drop-off locations, but extra people have,” added Michelle Gallucci, the director of communications at LFS and organizer of the Angel Tree campaign.

“People with Christmas lights on their lawns are collecting gifts for us and whole businesses are coming in with gifts that we never even expected and it has been miraculous.”

While time is ticking down until Christmas, there is still time to get those last-minute donations in.

“We're picking up until Dec. 22, but you know, we will pick up until Dec. 24,” Gallucci said with a smile.