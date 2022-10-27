Organizations collect coats, other winter apparel for those who need them

Maureen Brazeau graciously accepted two more coat donations at Rebuilt Resources in North Bay for this year's Operation Winter Warmth project.

“It takes a village to raise a community. We need to keep our citizens warm," said Brazeau.

"That could be families who (are) just hitting some hardships."

Brazeau started Operation Winter Warmth 25 years ago and has collected as many as 2,000 winter coats in a single year.

"There was a business in town that wanted to collect coats and they asked us to join them," said Brazeau.

"They are since no longer here and we've moved on with a couple of different groups."

Rebuilt Resources is teaming up with The Salvation Army and Low Income People Involvement People Involvement of Nipissing (LIPI) to accept donations of gently used coats, toques, winter boots, mittens, scarves and other winter apparel.

"We're already starting to get the colder temperatures," said Stephanie Watkinson, of The Salvation Army.

"It's getting cold and we have a lot of homeless individuals and a lot of people struggling with poverty."

The organizations have one request: the coats should be in good working condition -- meaning all the buttons and zippers must work.

"We don't want to be giving everybody anything that's not useful. So, clean winter coats," said Brazeau.

Coat donations can be made to Rebuilt Resources or LIPI.

"It warms our hearts that we can be part of a community responding to a community need. Working with our community to help our neighbours," said Watkinson.

"That's what it is. Our neighbours need coats."

Anyone looking to pick up a coat can head to The Salvation Army on Nov. 4, Nov. 6 or Nov. 8.