Organizations in Sudbury receive funding from Bell Let’s Talk Community Fund

Two organizations in Sudbury have received funding from the Bell Let’s Talk Community Fund. The money is a way to ensure people get the mental health support they need close to home during the pandemic.

As part of the Bell Let’s Talk initiative, the community fund has been providing up to $25,000 to charitable organizations across Canada that offer mental health services.

The Canadian Mental Health Association Sudbury/Manitoulin received $25,000 from the fund. The CMHA said because of the pandemic, there has been an increase in depression and isolation.

Patty MacDonald, CEO of the Sudbury/Manitoulin CMHA, said the money will go to staff training.

“Bell Let’s Talk is an amazing campaign, it’s all about talking about mental health and reaching out to your family, friends, neighbours, co-workers and this is just another opportunity to be able to do that,” said MacDonald.

“With the suicide and safe talk, it’s about saving lives, too. It’s talking to people who are feeling suicidal and having those thoughts, and reaching out before it becomes a crisis.”

The Sudbury Action Centre for Youth is another recipient. It received $20,000 and said the money will be used for weekly support groups.

“We run a youth group for trans and non-binary youth from across Ontario and we also run a support group for adults who identify as trans or non-binary from Ontario,” said Vincent Bolt, of the Sudbury Action Centre for Youth.

Bolt said the support groups have really reduced the isolation for trans community members during the pandemic.

“We have individuals who haven’t been out to see friends or family in almost two years and at least now we have this group that meets every week that they can connect with,” said Bolt.

“Doing things like baking and arts and crafts, doing our make-up, these are the kinds of things that help boost self confidence and help boost self-esteem and help you feel like you are engaged.”

The Bell Let’s Talk Community Fund was launched in 2011, and since then $15 million has been handed out to various groups across Canada.

Applications for next year's Bell Let’s Talk Fund open Jan. 19. Bell Let’s Talk Day is on Jan. 26.