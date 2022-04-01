Organizations peel back hunger by donating 60,000 pounds of potatoes to Barrie churches

Thousands of pounds of potatoes are being donated to Barrie churches to distribute to those in need.

In partnership with local food banks, the Rotary Club of Barrie and the Rotary Club of Barrie-Huronia will be donating 24 skids of spuds to local churches on Friday.

In total, organizers estimate that 60,000 pounds of potatoes will be donated to Barrie churches.

Forty Rotary Clubs across the country are participating in the initiative.

The potatoes were donated by farmers in Prince Edward Island (P.E.I.) who have a surplus of spuds on the verge of spoiling.

The potato industry in P.E.I. has faced recent challenges after the federal government suspended shipments to the United States following the discovery of potato wart in two fields last year.

Potato wart poses no health risk to humans.

On Thursday, the Rotary Club delivered 15,000 pounds of potatoes to Bethel Church, which will hand out the taters to those in need for free this weekend. Church members will be handing out the potatoes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Volunteers are still needed.

If you'd like to help out, email jdp.kempenfelt.ca.