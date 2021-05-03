Organizer of anti-mask demonstrations in Orangeville charged

The organizer of an anti-mask demonstration in Orangeville was charged Sunday for failing to comply with the provincial emergency order.

Officers attended and spoke with demonstrators, most of whom were cooperative at the event on Broadway and First Street in Orangeville.

The organizer will have to pay a $750 fine.

For anyone who attends demonstrations, police say charges may not be laid at the time but could be laid later after thorough investigations.

Individuals could be fined $750 and/ or up to $1,000 for preventing others from following an order, or the possibility of jail time.

The OPP is encouraging people to use 911 for emergencies only. Anyone who believes an illegal gathering is taking place should report it to municipal bylaw enforcement authorities or their local police service.