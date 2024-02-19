Organizer says Jack Frost Winterfest back and better than ever

It was a good day on the hill at the Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park Monday, with some early morning snow giving way to a beautiful sunny day.

It’s the first time the Jack Frost Winterfest has taken over the hill, turning it into to Snowtopia.

“It’s pretty fun, I like the sledding,” said Emerson Hammil. “It’s like, super fast.”

Along with a buffed up tubing hill are ice sculptures, sleigh rides, and live performances.

Organisers say, despite a three-year hiatus because of COVID-19, the festival is back stronger than ever, with record ticket sales Saturday and brisk sales throughout the weekend.

“We have a lot of visiting families here from our neighbouring provinces,” said Tracey Singleton, Event Manager. “I don’t think there’s anything quite like the Jack Frost Winterfest anywhere in the Maritimes, so we certainly have, kinda, carved out the niche on that, and I can’t see anyone wanting to let that go away.”

The festival isn’t just at the ski hill, but also through downtown Charlottetown.

Organisers say the three-day weekend is a great boom to local businesses and an anchor for winter tourism on the island, drawing visitors from around the Maritimes.

“Lots of people eating in our restaurants downtown,” said Singleton. “The hotels were booming, and lot of activity out here, so I would say a real benefit for the island as a whole.”

Monday is the final day of Jack Frost Winterfest, but organisers say it’s been a hit and they’re confident it’ll continue next year and beyond, despite the pandemic hiccup.

