Organizers behind Calgary freedom protest plan to rally, police say they will enforce the rules

The group that has been conducting protests against COVID-19 public health restrictions says it will move ahead with another demonstration on Saturday.

That's despite a temporary court injunction and a resolution from the Calgary Police Service that says it will enforce those rules.

Following a meeting of the Calgary Police Commission on Friday, Chief Mark Neufeld said "there will be no marching" on Saturday.

"Residents will see a significant police presence," he said Friday afternoon.

"There will be nobody behaving that way on the Beltline."

A court injunction, which was granted on Friday, says that anyone who blocks roads or sidewalks could be charged and potentially arrested.

The same threat applies to anyone accused of excessive noise or conducting commercial activity in parks without proper permits.

The rules come after a group of Beltline residents, fed up with the weeks of freedom rallies in their communities, organized a counter-protest on March 12 that turned ugly.

GROUP POSTS INTENTION TO RALLY

While the CPS urged everyone to drop their plans to rally in the neighbourhood this Saturday, a Facebook page associated with the group said it will be in Central Memorial Park at 1 p.m.

It also said the attendees are "advised to respect all local laws."

"Including restrictions on using amplified devices, walking on roads, setting up vendor stands without a permit, and honking horns for other than traffic related purposes," Calgary Freedom Central said.

The group says it will also attempt to "avoid any confrontation" with all opposing rallies that could be there.

Police say arrests and ticketing will not occur unless requests for voluntary compliance are not first met.

On Saturday morning, authorities said a group of approximately 25 vehicles were witnessed in and around Central Memorial Park.

Police said they were working to "determine the lawful parking of the vehicles."

There are approximately 25 vehicles parked in & around Central Memorial Park. Traffic officers are on scene to determine the lawful parking of the vehicles. Road closures are expected to occur in the 100 to 600 block of 12 Ave. & 13 Ave. S.W. #yyc pic.twitter.com/XOc1aiUlI3

(With files from Timm Bruch)