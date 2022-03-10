Organizers prepare track for 'Cochrane Polar Bear Cup'
The Cochrane Classic Vintage Riders are happy to be bringing back the 'Cochrane Polar Bear Cup' this weekend. It's presented in partnership with the Ontario Snowmobile Oval Racers. They said people can expect to have fun.
"Oh, they’re gonna see some thrills, fast machines and technical machines," said Dan Girard, a member of the Cochrane Classic Vintage Riders.
A variety of classes are open to racers, including children. Organizers are expecting anywhere from 50 to 60 competitors and said most of them will be coming from southern Ontario.
"Most time we run half miles. This looks like about a quarter-mile, so normally on half-mile, we tuck in around 90 m/hr. This one might be 70 m/hr," said Ryan Matthews, a racer from Peterborough.
Organizers have been working hard to get the track ready for the two-day event.
"We took between three or four feet of snow off the ice... Our operator, a fellow by the name of Junior Cheff, without him, we can’t race. He’s our track builder. He’s the guy with the nerve to go on the lake with that big grader," said Norm Bouvier, another member of the Cochrane Classic Vintage Riders.
Racers are also expected to ride into northern Ontario from Quebec and the United States.
-
B.C. premier 'hopeful' this will be last year with Daylight Saving TimeAs British Columbians prepare to set their clocks an hour forward for Daylight Saving Time on Sunday, B.C.'s premier says he hopes it will be the last time the province has to observe the practice.
-
Alberta teens charged after Boxing Day bear spray attack results in $700K loss for mallTwo teenage boys have been charged in connection with a Boxing Day bear spray attack in a Lethbridge mall that resulted in the loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars in sales.
-
Nova Scotia conference centre could soon house Ukrainian refugees escaping war zonesA conference centre in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley could soon be housing dozens of Ukrainian refugees who are fleeing their country for safety after Russia invaded it last month.
-
New report recommends changes to literacy education in OntarioThe Ontario Human Rights Commission (OHRC) said learning to read is a basic, essential right that is being denied to a significant number of Ontario students, especially those with reading disabilities.
-
Advisory groups tasked with helping EPS serve racialized, queer communities betterThree councils will be guiding Edmonton Police Service in how to better serve marginalized communities.
-
Carleton Place, Ont. couple working to bring Ukrainian families to Ottawa ValleyA Carleton Place, Ont. couple's mission to bring family members from Ukraine to Canada has turned into a movement.
-
Barrie doctor will not be tried for criminal negligence in connection with wife's deathAn emergency room doctor who worked in Barrie, Ont. learned he would not be tried for criminal negligence in connection with the death of his wife, Charlotte Coughler, more than two years ago.
-
Daughter of former Camp Marjorie namesake seeking more drug and harm reduction strategiesThe daughter of former Camp Marjorie’s namesake wants more drug and addition strategies in the province.
-
Man charged with stunting after Halifax police clock vehicle at 77 km/h over speed limitA 21-year-old man has been charged with stunting after police say he was caught driving 77 kilometres over the posted speed limit in Dartmouth, N.S.