Organizers prepare track for 'Cochrane Polar Bear Cup'

The Cochrane Classic Vintage Riders are happy to be bringing back the 'Cochrane Polar Bear Cup' this weekend. It's presented in partnership with the Ontario Snowmobile Oval Racers. They said people can expect to have fun.

"Oh, they’re gonna see some thrills, fast machines and technical machines," said Dan Girard, a member of the Cochrane Classic Vintage Riders.

A variety of classes are open to racers, including children. Organizers are expecting anywhere from 50 to 60 competitors and said most of them will be coming from southern Ontario.

"Most time we run half miles. This looks like about a quarter-mile, so normally on half-mile, we tuck in around 90 m/hr. This one might be 70 m/hr," said Ryan Matthews, a racer from Peterborough.

Organizers have been working hard to get the track ready for the two-day event.

"We took between three or four feet of snow off the ice... Our operator, a fellow by the name of Junior Cheff, without him, we can’t race. He’s our track builder. He’s the guy with the nerve to go on the lake with that big grader," said Norm Bouvier, another member of the Cochrane Classic Vintage Riders.

Racers are also expected to ride into northern Ontario from Quebec and the United States.