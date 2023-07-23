Organizers to consider the future of Shadows of the Mind Film Festival

The future is uncertain for a popular film festival in Sault Ste. Marie.

The Shadows of the Mind Film Festival aims to bring mental health, addictions and social issues to light – organizers behind annual event will be meeting next month to decide whether to or not the show will go on.

However, one thing that is certain about the future is the cancellation of Summer Shadows, which is an outdoor showing of family-friendly films, typically screened at Bellevue Park.

"It's become unsustainable for our small volunteer group," said festival director Bill MacPherson.

"We think it's important enough to reach out to the community to see if there's any organizations, partners, groups, that would be interested in carrying on this summer tradition here in the Sault."

It is that shrinking number of volunteers that has cast the future of Shadows of the Mind into doubt.

MacPherson told CTV News that the organizing committee will be meeting in August to discuss its options.

Meantime, the founder of addiction support group Save Our Young Adults (SOYA) said she was shocked to hear the festival may not return, as she sees the event as an important tool in educating the public on social issues, such as addiction.

"My heart literally dropped," said SOYA founder Connie Raynor-Elliott.

"It's been going on for years and years and years and it helps out so many in the community. And it keeps the conversation going. It's very educational, it brings people together. So, I'm really hoping something happens here."

