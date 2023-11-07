Original power station transforming into craft distillery as industry booms in Alberta

Starting in 1911, the solid concrete building pushed electricity into Calgary's early power grid.

But by this time next year, the former East Calgary Sub-Station in the southeast neighbourhood of Highfield will serve craft cocktails and fine food, and host events.

"We're pretty focused on whisky, however, we're going to do vodka and gin as well," said Bryce Parsons, co-owner and head distiller for True Wild.

"I think Alberta especially is far more suited for making whisky.

"We have a wonderful climate -- a very dynamic climate -- to age, plus we grow all our own grains."

The space is under construction with a budget of roughly $30 million.

Opening is tentatively scheduled for June 2024, with distilling starting sometime over the winter.

The initial in-house offerings will be gin and vodka, which don't require lengthy aging.

Estate whisky will hit the market in another four to five years.

The venue will also house an event space, restaurants and tasting tours in a space that still holds some of its original character, including a cast iron spiral staircase that winds 7.5 metres to the upper level.

It's the latest addition to Alberta's booming craft distillery scene.

There are 58 distilleries in the province.

While it may seem like a lot, other famous whisky-producing regions are similarly dense, and the team behind True Wild says it only helps establish a distinct Alberta taste.

"That's part of the reason that you're seeing people set up shop here," said Dan St. Pierre with the Alberta Craft Distillers Association.

"There is a huge opportunity around premium whisky and creating our own products with our own made-in-Alberta brand."

Travel Alberta, which invests in some distilleries and breweries, says the industry is worth about $1.5 billion a year in the province and is the primary reason to visit for many American travellers.

Industry insiders say Alberta's booze boom is partly due to an open regulatory environment that allows people to get in the game.

But St. Pierre says excise taxes and a patchwork of building codes (distilling puts vapour under pressure, creating a risk of explosion) still need to be modernized to allow Alberta's product to take off beyond provincial boundaries.

"(We're) looking at opportunity for export development and putting this product beyond Alberta's borders, into liquor stores across the country, as well as into the United States and other key markets," St. Pierre said.

Alberta is quickly developing its own taste profiles that are capturing the palates of whisky lovers.

"Canadians are still actually diving into their own whisky," Parsons said.

"I think there is a whole other chapter that we can look at writing here."