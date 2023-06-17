Orillia addresses lifeguard shortages with creative measures

While communities across the country face lifeguard shortages ahead of the busy summer, the City of Orillia has devised a creative solution for its hiring process.

Orillia has been able to secure about 20 lifeguards for the upcoming season, taking an aggressive approach to attracting new candidates. It's turning to YouTube to reach potential candidates, offering a paid-to-train program and a high school credit incentive program.

"We're trying to train them for anything that could happen or anything that could occur on the beaches this summer," said Christine Wareing, The city's Aquatic and Fitness Supervisor. "So that starts July 3 and runs for the month, and it includes all of the certifications required to become a lifeguard, swim instructor, and high school credit."

Some towns and communities in Simcoe County have had to reduce swim lessons and even consider closing some of their pools.

Finding qualified and dedicated candidates has been very difficult as well.

"To be a lifeguard, it takes a level of dedication," said Sydney White, Aquatic Leadership Trainer. "There's also a lot of training that comes with it, a sense of maturity and responsibility, especially at a beach where it's a very uncontrolled environment. You need people to be on it and very vigilant."

The city said its lifeguards will be on duty from June 30 to Labour Day, seven days a week.