Orillia adds first 2 public electric vehicle charging stations

Electric vehicle (EV) owners in Orillia now have public access to charging stations within city limits.

On Thursday, the City of Orillia introduced two Ivy Charging Park & Charge level 2 charging stations.

The two stations have four designated parking spaces to accommodate four charging ports.

The Orillia Recreation Centre is the location of both stations.

"As part of our commitment to a greener future, the City of Orillia is happy to offer two publicly accessible EV charging stations in the core of the city at the Orillia Recreation Centre," Mayor Steve Clarke said.

"The location of the EV chargers offers proximity to convenient amenities such as the recreation centre, multi-use trails, and local shops and businesses.

"We are excited to offer this service to Orillia residents, and we look forward to welcoming new EV drivers to our community."

The cost to charge is $2 per hour – a rate, the city says, is in line with other charging station fees across the province.

"We thank the City of Orillia for choosing Ivy to help them bring electric vehicle charging infrastructure to their community," said Michael Kitchen, Ivy Charging Network general manager.

"By expanding our network to offer level 2 chargers, we will ensure that EV drivers today and, in the future, have a trusted network to get them where they need to go."

Further information about the new charging stations is available on the Ivy Charging Network website.