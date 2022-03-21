Orillia artist donates proceeds from painting in support of Ukraine
An Orillia artist is using his work to support Ukrainians as the Russian-Ukrainian conflict rages on in the country.
Months ago, Orillia artist Craig Mainprize put his brush to canvas to pay tribute to the sunflower painting created by artist Vincent Van Gogh in 1888.
Since then, the sunflower, Ukraine's national flower, has blossomed into a global symbol of resistance and resilience against Russian forces.
While Mainprize painted the artwork before the war began, he decided to put the painting up for sale online. All the proceeds will go to USA For UNHCR, a non-profit organization in Washington, D.C., supporting refugees.
Mainprize displays his work at Orillia’s Cloud Gallery, which opened its doors in the middle of the pandemic.
The Cloud Gallery showcases 25 artists from across the province, including Orillia, Midland, King City and Toronto.
-
Halifax police seek suspect who grabbed woman’s backpack, fled scene in vehicleHalifax Regional Police are investigating after they say a man grabbed a woman’s backpack and fled the scene in a vehicle.
-
Stayner organization awarded $5,000 to continue to support youthA youth centre in Stayner has been awarded $5,000 in vital funding.
-
Sault Ste. Marie wants feedback on single-use plastics banThe City of Sault Ste. Marie is seeking feedback from residents and businesses as it moves forward with a ban on single-use plastics.
-
New Walmart fulfillment centre in Rocky View County to create 325 jobs: provinceThe centre is expected to be capable of storing 500,000 items for direct-to-home and in-store orders.
-
Regina police involved in province-wide gun amnesty eventThe Regina Police Service (RPS) is one of several municipal police services taking part in a province-wide gun amnesty event, allowing residents to surrender unwanted firearms or ammunition without the threat of facing charges.
-
Victoria supportive housing site nearing completionWork is underway to install approximately 40 modular housing units at a Victoria property bought by the provincial government to house members of the city's homeless population.
-
Group rallies against sexual violence outside AMC building amid Grand Chief's suspensionA group of people rallied outside the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) building days after Manitoba's top First Nations leader was suspended amid sexual assault allegations.
-
Man wanted for attempted murder possibly travelling through Sask.: RCMPA man wanted for attempted murder could be travelling through Saskatchewan, according to Alberta RCMP.
-
BC Ferries extends schedule changes along 3 routes due to staffingBC Ferries is warning travellers of altered service hours along three routes as the company continues to face staffing shortages.