Orillia boy charged with assault at park

A 14-year-old Orillia boy faces two counts of assault after an incident at Victoria Park.

Police say officers arrived at the Coldwater Road park Tuesday evening for reports the boy assaulted two people.

Police did not disclose what transpired between the teen and the victims or if there were any injuries.

Officers patrolled the area after being told the boy had left on foot but didn't find him. He was identified and later turned himself in.

The boy's identity is protected under the Youth Justice Act.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them.