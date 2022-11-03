Orillia businesses collecting gently used winter coats

Winter's coming, eventually, and it will soon be time to bundle up.

The Orillia Learning Centre and Simcoe Shores Secondary School can help those who can't afford a new winter coat.

The learning centre and Orillia high school are teaming up with Laundry Lounge for their 11th annual winter coat drive.

Donations of gently used winter coats can be dropped off until Friday, Nov. 18, during regular business hours at the following locations in Orillia:

Orillia Learning Centre – 575 West St. S., Unit 15,

West Ridge Coin Laundry - 5-3280 Monarch Drive,

Wihlidal Family Chiropractic – 15 Matchedash St. N.,

St. Paul's United Church - 62 Peter St. N.,

All coats will be cleaned prior to distribution. Coats are needed in all sizes (infant, child, teen and adult), but especially small children's sizes and men's large. Both fur or leather coats cannot be accepted because of specialized cleaning requirements.

All donated winter coats will be distributed at no charge to Learning Centre and Simcoe Shores SS students and Orillia and area residents. Coats will be available for pick up from the Orillia Learning Centre on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Nov. 7 and Dec. 23.

Remaining coats will be donated to community resource affiliates.