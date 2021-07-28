Orillia car convoy honours Terry Fox anniversary

Tuesday marked exactly 41 years to the day since Terry Fox visited the Sunshine City, making his way through Couchiching Beach Park as part of the Marathon of Hope for cancer research.

To mark the occasion, on Tuesday night, a convoy of cars drove through that same area of Orillia, Terry Fox Circle, to remember his visit and raise money for his namesake foundation.

COVID-19 has made hosting fundraising events more of a challenge, said Alison Stoneman, the Organizer of the Orillia Terry Fox Run Committee. However, the 2020 virtual run raised over $42,000 while surpassing its one dollar per Orillia resident for the 12th consecutive year.

This year, the organization reminds people to register online to participate in the September 19 virtual run or donate funds online.

Runs will take place across Canada and in the communities of Orillia, Gravenhurst, Barrie, Oro-Medonte, Lagoon City and the Midland area.

Fox would have celebrated his 63rd birthday Wed., July 28, 2021.